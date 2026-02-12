Jacksonville Humane Society to hold free pet vaccination clinic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society and national nonprofit Petco Love are partnering to provide free vaccinations and microchips for dogs and cats on Sunday, February 22. The clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jacksonville Humane Society.

The event will take place at the “Pet Help Services” entrance of the society’s facility at 8464 Beach Blvd.

The event aims to provide essential preventative care to pet owners in the Jacksonville area at no cost.

The clinic includes FVRCP vaccinations for cats and DAPP vaccinations for dogs. Rabies vaccinations and microchips will also be provided for all eligible animals.

Owners cannot refuse the rabies vaccination unless they provide documentation showing the pet is up to date and microchips are required unless the animal already has one.

All participating animals must be at least 12 weeks of age. Organizers have set a limit of three animals per person for the event.

To ensure safety, dogs must be on a leash and cats must be kept in a carrier while at the facility.

While the vaccinations are free, Duval County residents may be required to pay a $20 City of Jacksonville pet license fee. Owners are encouraged to check the city’s website for more information regarding this requirement.

The event is intended for privately owned pets and is not recommended for animals with a history of severe health concerns or vaccine reactions.

This is a vaccination clinic only, meaning veterinarians will not provide full exams or address additional medical issues. Any pet found with a medical condition during the visit will be referred for outside treatment.

The event will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pet owners can register in advance on the Jacksonville Humane Society website to help speed up the process, though registration does not guarantee a pet will be seen.

