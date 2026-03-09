Jacksonville Humane Society Summer Camp | What to know, how to register

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parents interested in an animal-focused summer camp can soon sign their children up for the 2026 Jacksonville Humane Society Summer Camp. Registration opens Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The program offers seven week-long sessions designed for children entering grades 2 through 8.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Hosted by the Jacksonville Humane Society, the camp provides hands-on learning about animal welfare, pet care and careers working with animals. Throughout the summer, campers will spend time learning about how animal shelters operate, how to safely communicate with dogs and cats, and how they can help pets in their own communities.

Campers will also complete projects and activities that benefit animals at the shelter, while building friendships and learning about ways to advocate for pets in need.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The program runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Extended care is available for an additional $50 per week.

The camp costs $300 per week. Limited scholarships are available through JHS’ Furyk & Friends: Lucky’s Pack scholarships. If interested in consideration, email education@jaxhumane.org.

The Jacksonville Humane Society expects to host about 280 campers across the seven sessions this summer.

To register and find more details on each week’s camp theme, CLICK HERE.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.