Jacksonville Humane Society urges public to beware of pet-related scams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society is warning the public about two ways scammers are targeting animal lovers.

“To know that people are taking advantage of in this moment is really heartbreaking,” said Lindsay Layendecker, the Senior Director of Development for JHS.

Staff were made aware of a recent scam after someone who fell victim came to them.

JHS said there is a website being used to show cats and kittens available for adoption.

“They are asking people to put a deposit down via that website and then come here to the Jacksonville Humane Society to pick the cats or kittens up,” Layendecker said.

JHS said it has no connection to the site.

But that is not the only way it says scammers may be targeting you. JHS said a second scam that it initially found out about earlier last year is still occurring.

That one involves someone calling you to say that JHS found your lost pet and that you need to pay a bill.

Action News Jax asked if JHS believes AI is being used in that one, and we were told it’s not certain.

“We don’t know for sure, but I mean, they consistently trick people with this scam, so I wouldn’t be surprised,” Layendecker said.

JHS said both of these scams are not just specific to Jacksonville and is encouraging the public to verify before sending any money.

“If it feels like something’s wrong, it probably is,” Layendecker said. “You can call us and talk to us, you can email us, you can come by in person.”

JHS said it does not take deposits on pets online or over the phone, and there is no fee for returning a lost pet to its owner.

