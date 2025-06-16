Jacksonville is bringing back the fireworks to Downtown

Jacksonville, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville announced on Monday afternoon that it’s bringing back its annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration, but this year, it will only take place in Downtown.

The show is set to be on Friday, July 4, at 9:00 p.m., with fireworks launching from the Acosta Bridge and east of the Main Street Bridge.

People can watch from both the north bank and south bank along the st johns River.

From 2020 to 2024, the City set off fireworks from different locations around Duval County as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before that, the City’s Fourth of July fireworks were only set off from Downtown Jacksonville.

Road closures will be in place for both the Main Street and the Acosta bridges from 8:45 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., but are expected to reopen by 10:30 p.m.

There will be parking on both sides of the river, including near Prudential Drive, Kings Avenue, and the former Jacksonville Landing area.

For more information, visit events.coj.net.

