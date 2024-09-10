Jacksonville Jaguars honor legend James Earl Jones, who narrated the team’s 1991 NFL bid video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are sending condolences after the death of an icon who helped give birth to the franchise.

Action News Jax told you Monday that legendary actor James Earl Jones died at the age of 93 surrounded by family.

He was best known for voicing “Star Wars” antagonist Darth Vader and Mufasa in “The Lion King.”

Also among Jones’ credits is “Jacksonville: A City of Dreams,” which the group Touchdown Jacksonville created as part of its bid for an NFL team.

“You rise up onto bridges over the St. Johns River far below. And Jacksonville shines from a number of angles like a jewel being turned in your hand,” Jones said at the beginning of the 12-minute video.

The Jaguars shared the video again on its social media pages on Tuesday, saying: “We are saddened to learn of James Earl Jones’ passing and we are forever indebted to him for lending his powerful voice to our city and franchise as part of our bid to the NFL.”

You can watch the full 12-minute video below:

