Jacksonville Jaguars hosting 2024 DUUUVAL Draft Party at EverBank Stadium

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Celebrate the Jacksonville Jaguars’ pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft with fellow Jaguars fans!

The Jags are hosting the 2024 DUUUVAL Draft Party presented by Donovan Air, Electric and Plumbing on Thursday, April 25, at 7 p.m. at EverBank Stadium.

The party is free to attend, but you must register in advance to get your ticket. Tickets will not be available at the gates the night of the event. Click here to get tickets.

Parking lots for the event (lots E, J, P and Lot S) open at 6 p.m. and Gates 1 and 4 will open to ticketed fans at 7 p.m.

In addition to watching the Jaguars select the 17th pick in the first round of the draft, fans can also enjoy, “family-friendly activities, locker room tours, vendors, live draft analysis and on-stage appearances by Head Coach Doug Pederson and select Jaguars players,” the Jags said in a news release.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Also at the event, the Jags’ 30th-anniversary logo will be revealed 10 minutes before the draft starts. Fans will in attendance be able to purchase merchandise with the special logo.

Fans have until Wednesday to cast their vote on the design. Options for the 30th-anniversary logo can be viewed and voted on by going to this logo landing page.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.