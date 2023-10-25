Jacksonville Jaguars, mayor kick off ‘Celebration of Valor’ event with thousands in grants announced

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The City of Jacksonville held an announcement on Wednesday for its annual “Celebration of Valor” event to honor all those who have served.

With mayor Donna Deegan and the city’s director of military affairs in attendance, Jaguars team president Mark Lamping announced $70,000 in grants to the 11 different military organizations below:

Five STAR Veterans Center

K9′s for Veterans

Operation Barnabas

Operation New Uniform

United Way of NEFL

Northeast Florida Womens Veterans Association

Florida National Guard Foundation

Hope for Veterans

Friends of Jacksonville Veterans Treatment Court

Yoga 4 Change

Jacksonville Humane Society

At the event, President Lamping also took the chance to outline the Jacksonville Jaguars continued salute to service.

“We’re proud that we can be part of the community effort to to make sure that we honor and support those that that supported us,” said Lamping at Wednesdays announcement. “Sports teams should be a reflection of their community … One of the things that defines us most is our military involvement, our community’s commitment to the military and, you know, that should be part of the Jaguars DNA.”

Now, the city looks forward to a month and half of community events for the Celebration of Valor, while the Jaguars look forward to their highly anticipated salute to service game on November 19 against the Tennessee Titans.

“Our salute to service game is recognized across the league is one of the one of the biggest and one of the best,” Lamping added. “I think our fans combined with the organization combine to do something very special to thank our veterans and their families.”

A full schedule of the celebration’s events can be found on the city website by clicking here.

