Jacksonville Jaguars’ stadium, EverBank Stadium, awarded for high standards of safety

EverBank Stadium, home to the Jacksonville Jaguars, has been awarded the SAFETY Act designation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The SAFETY Act designation covers the entire stadium, which is managed by ASM Global, and ensures there is secure, consistent security for major events.

The award declares that the stadium meets high standards for public safety preparation and anti-terrorism measures.

The designation recognizes EverBank Stadium’s investment in emergency planning, advanced screening, and threat response protocols.

“We are very pleased to receive this designation for our stadium. This provides validation to the security program deployed by the City of Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Jaguars and our partners” Mike Kenny, Regional Vice President of ASM Global, said in a news release.

“The Jaguars are committed to the safety of our fans, players, staff and visitors and, through this designation, the protections we have put in place have been affirmed at the highest levels,” Mark Lamping, President of the Jacksonville Jaguars, said in the release. “The team, along with our stadium partners, are proud to see this achievement come to fruition and continue to instill confidence that all individuals in the venue have a safe and secure experience.”

