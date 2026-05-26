Local heroes honored at Jacksonville’s Memorial Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville paid tribute to America’s fallen heroes Monday. Hundreds filled memorial park to honor service men and women. A new memorial wall located at the park honors 1,760 veterans.

While many were drawn in by the live band and flag display, many attending the event had someone that served in the armed forces to remember.

“I love to remember my grandfathers; both of them were in the military; they both passed away. They both survived the wars, but I like to think of them and remember them this day, along with all the other veterans,” said Mike Richter.

“My grandpa, he served in World War II, and I believe in the Vietnam War,” said Willamina Elliott.

The Memorial Park Association has come out for decades to remember heroes near and far. Brooks Dame, the president, says the hundreds of flags placed around the perimeter of the park and names on the new wall represent those lives.

“We have a new garden wall that has all 1,760 names of the Florida Fallen. So, the men and women who gave their lives during World War 1, are honored in this park,” Dame said.

The flags also honored local heroes.

“You’ll see soldiers, you’ll see teachers, you’ll see anyone who they consider a hero attached to a flag,” Dame said.

It’s something she says will stay with people past the day. The wall is always open to the public for viewing at Memorial Park.

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