Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp hiring seasonal workers ahead of opening day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are looking to fill seasonal gameday positions ahead of 2025′s first home open.

There will be three separate job fairs at the recently-renamed Vystar Ballpark.

Wednesday, February 19, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 15, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Tuesday, March 18, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Seasonal employees will be expected to attend training and help out at the team’s 75 home games and additional stadium events.

Some of the positions needing to be filled are listed below:

Game Day Ticket Seller/Taker

Kid Zone Attendant

Merchandise Store Employee

Fan Experience Representatives

Bat Boy

Security

Warehouse Worker

Concessions Attendant

Cook

Bartender

Server

Aspiring employees need only attend one of the three job fairs.

On-site parking is available in Lot P. Applicants may enter the ballpark through the main gates at A Philip Randolph Blvd and East Adams Street.

Applicants are asked to bring their resume, dress appropriately, and be prepared for on-site interviews.

To fill out a job application ahead of time, click here.

