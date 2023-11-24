Jacksonville karting race to raise money for Alzheimer’s Association Central and North Florida

On Dec. 2, the end Alzheimer’s Racing team will compete in the Race to End Alz at the 103rd Street Sports Complex karting track in Jacksonville.

Endurance Karting is the promoter and organizer of the event. In a statement issued by the group, the endurance race will benefit End Alzheimer’s Racing and the Alzheimer’s Association Central and North Florida chapter.

Bill Slupski is a longtime karting driver and refueler for the Stoner Car Care racing team in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge series. He competes in karting and auto racing events to raise money for Alzheimer’s Association Central and North Florida and his End Alzheimer’s Racing team.

Slupski is a Jacksonville resident who lost his father-in-law to the disease several years ago. He said he vows to do what he could to make a difference.

“The objective of End Alzheimer’s Racing is to use racing as a means to create awareness and raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association,” Slupski said. “We are passionate about combining our love of racing with our dedication to charity and philanthropy in support of those impacted by Alzheimer’s disease.”

Racers of all experience levels are welcome, as are spectators. The race fee is $1,500. It includes a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association which provides critical support to patients and caregivers across Florida.

The association said for an added donation members of the End Alzheimer’s Racing team will be available to provide personal coaching to drivers and their teams. Each team can have up to six drivers, and there are classes for every level of experience. Individual drivers are invited as well.

“This is a full arrive and drive event,” Slupski said. “Our partners at Endurance Karting provide everything you need to race; you just show up with your team and drive.” Racers of all experience levels are welcome, as are spectators.

Amongst other items, products from Stoner Car Care, Heel Tread, Virginia International Raceway, and a driver’s suit from four-time Rolex 24 at Daytona winner Joao Barbosa will be up for auction.

In a statement for End Alzheimer’s Racing:

End Alzheimer’s Racing works directly with the Alzheimer’s Association Central and North Florida region, with 100% of funds raised benefitting the organization’s “The Longest Day” program – a global call to action to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s on the summer solstice – the day with the longest amount of daylight.

Anyone interested in racing in the event can go to procupkarting.com for more details.

