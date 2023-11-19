Jacksonville Light Boat Parade returns to illuminate Thanksgiving weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A cherished holiday tradition is set to cast its enchanting glow over the St. Johns River as the City of Jacksonville announces the return of the Jacksonville Light Boat Parade on Saturday, November 25.

Starting at 6:00 p.m., boats of all shapes, sizes, and colors will pass by the St. Johns River in Downtown Jacksonville.

The event, steeped in over 30 years of history, promises to once again captivate residents and visitors alike with a dazzling display of festively adorned vessels navigating the river’s waters.

Vessels of all shapes and sizes will don their holiday best, transforming the St. Johns River into a twinkling spectacle of lights and colors. The parade route along the north and south banks of the river provides a picturesque backdrop for onlookers gathered along the downtown North and Southbank Riverwalks.

As the parade concludes, the night sky over Jacksonville will come alive with a breathtaking fireworks show. Highlighting the Main Street and Acosta Bridge, the display promises to be a fitting finale to an evening of festive celebrations.

Participants in the Jacksonville Light Boat Parade will have their vessels judged based on overall look and decoration composition. Judging categories include Vessels under 30′, Vessels 30′ and over, Sailboat, and Corporate. This friendly competition adds an extra layer of excitement to an already magical event.

For those looking to share the joy and excitement of the Jacksonville Light Boat Parade, the City encourages attendees to visit the official Facebook Page for the latest updates and highlights.

