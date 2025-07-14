Jacksonville man arrested, accused of murdering his teenage boyfriend at a gas station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is being charged with second-degree murder following the shooting of his boyfriend at a gas station.

23-year-old Henry Jonathan Valencia was arrested on July 11 by Marion County deputies nearly two weeks after the murder of 17-year-old Nosiah Santos.

Deputies said the couple had gotten into an argument while stopped together at a Petro gas station on Highway 318 in Marion County on May 30.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Valencia had been upset about Santos messaging another man.

After initially driving away from the gas pump, Valencia returned multiple times to confront Santos. MCSO said that when Santos “appeared to disengage,” from the confrontation, Valencia drew a gun and shot him in the stomach. Valencia then reportedly hit Santos several times in the head before leaving the scene and returning to Jacksonville.

MCSO said it responded at approximately 2:24 pm to find Santos. He was taken to a hospital in Gainesville, but later died.

Surveillance video shows the arrest:

Valencia is being held at the Marion County Jail without bond.

There are resources available for you or anyone you know who may be experiencing domestic violence.

Reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

For help and shelter based in Northeast Florida, contact the Hubbard House.

