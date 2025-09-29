Jacksonville man arrested after shooting woman in the face

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has been arrested on charges of attempted murder after police say he shot a woman at a local hotel earlier this year.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Winthrop DeForest is accused of shooting a woman in the face on May 4 at the Red Roof Inn on Harts Road.

The victim survived and was taken to UF Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say DeForest, a convicted felon, was later identified through witness accounts and law enforcement databases. A handgun was recovered as part of the case.

He faces charges of attempted second-degree murder with a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bond is set at more than $1 million.

Court records show DeForest has prior felony convictions, including robbery and trespassing.

JSO says the case remains under investigation.

