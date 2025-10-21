Jacksonville man convicted of stabbing his mother to death as a teen a decade ago arrested again

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A Jacksonville man who was convicted of killing his mother when he was a teen is now facing a new felony charge.

Mitchell Daughtry was arrested Sunday in Bradford County after officers found him with a loaded firearm. He remained in the county’s jail Tuesday morning on $50,000 bond.

According to Daughtry’s arrest report, a private landowner notified Florida Fish and Wildlife about someone trespassing near Lawtey.

There were two people discovered in a car, one was Daughtry.

FWC officers found a loaded firearm, in the passenger seat, along with a box of ammunition on the floorboard.

The report said Daughtry admitted to officers that he was handling and shooting the firearm that night.

This arrest comes 10 years after he stabbed his mother to death in East Arlington.

Daughtry was just 14 years old at the time, and he fled to south Florida where he was eventually arrested.

Daughtry spent 6 years in custody for killing his mother, Pamela Daughtry who was 52.

Enyr Hoth will never forget the day she learned about the crime that happened in the house just across the street from her in the 11500 block of Monument Ridge Drive.

“I was extremely distraught and horrified over it,” Hoth said Monday after learning Mitchell Daughtry was arrested again.

In 2021, after his release from prison, Daughtry started serving 15 years of probation for killing his mother.

As he faces a new felony charge, Hoth said fear has returned.

“That does not make me feel safe for our children and the people that live here,” said Hoth. “I hope they keep him and give him the help he needs. He should not be allowed to be in the general public.”

Daughtry remains on probation for second-degree murder.

Mitchell Daughtry Booking photo

Pamela Daughtry

