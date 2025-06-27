Jacksonville man convicted of killing his nephew

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Duval County jury found Anthony Brooks guilty of Second-Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon for the shooting death of his nephew.

Brooks, who faces up to life in prison, was convicted on June 26 after a jury heard evidence that he shot his nephew following an argument at a family gathering.

The incident occurred on July 6, 2024, when officers responded to a crash on Myrtle Avenue. A witness had removed the driver from the vehicle and attempted life-saving measures before first responders arrived.

Upon taking over, officers discovered the victim had a gunshot wound to the chest, and he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Homicide detectives determined that the victim and his daughter had attended a family gathering earlier that day, where Brooks was also present.

The argument between Brooks and his nephew led to the victim leaving the gathering, and shots were fired on Ella Street just before midnight, as detected by ShotSpotter.

Detectives recovered four shell casings from the scene.

Brooks later confessed to the shooting on a doorbell camera, claiming self-defense, but evidence from the victim’s phone contradicted his claim.

Brooks, a convicted felon since 1987, is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

A sentencing date will be set on July 14.

