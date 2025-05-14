Jacksonville man dies after being hit by pickup truck in Clay County, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 19-year-old Jacksonville man died after being hit by a pickup truck in Clay County on Wednesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on U.S. 17 near JP Hall Boulevard in Green Cove Springs.

The pickup truck, driven by a 57-year-old man from Green Cove Springs, was traveling northbound on U.S. 17.

FHP said the pedestrian “walked into the travel lane into the path” of the pickup truck and was hit.

The driver of the truck stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The 19-year-old man was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

