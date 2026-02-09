Jacksonville man dies in single-vehicle crash on I-95

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 33-year-old Jacksonville man is dead after crashing the truck he was driving Sunday night on Interstate 95 in St. Johns County. The wreck occurred at about 7:44 p.m. near mile marker 307, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The man was traveling in the northbound lane north of State Road 206 when the truck left the roadway and struck the guardrail in the median, the news release states.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle, the news release states. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

