Jacksonville man pleads guilty in fentanyl case involving a gun

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe announced that 36-year-old Thomas Edgar Hall pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of fentanyl and two counts of possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

According to court documents, Hall sold fentanyl and crack cocaine six times to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officer from May to August 2024.

He was reportedly armed or had ready access to a firearm on each occurrence.

Investigators searched the home where the drug transactions took place after obtaining a search warrant in September 2024.

During the investigation, officers located six firearms, an assortment of ammunition, and drug paraphernalia, including beakers, mirrors, razors, and blenders containing drug residue.

The case was investigated by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Brenna Falzetta.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), which brings all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve together to reduce violent crime and gun violence.

