Jacksonville man pleads guilty to robbing pizza shops, firing gun

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has pleaded guilty to robbing two pizza shops and firing a gun during the crimes, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Eugene Campbell IV, 35, plead guilty to robbery and using a gun during those robberies.

He could get up to two life sentences, plus another 20 years.

Prosecutors say Campbell walked into a pizza place on August 4, 2025, fired a rifle into the ceiling, and demanded cash.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The next day, he pulled the same move at a different spot, this time shooting into the wall. He got away with about $1,200 between the two robberies, officials said.

Investigators say they figured out Campbell was behind both crimes by talking to people who knew him and checking security cameras.

He got arrested two days after the second robbery and later admitted what he did, officials said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.