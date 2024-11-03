Jacksonville man sent to federal prison for trafficking meth

Jacksonville, Fla. — A high-level drug dealer known as “Nuke” was sentenced to 21 years and 10 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine.

Paul Allen Anderson, Jr. had been under surveillance by the FBI and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for months.

In September and October of 2023, agents saw Anderson, 32, conduct several drug deals from his apartment and the parking lot of a nearby business.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: JSO, Mayor responds to viral videos of officers involved in fights at the GA/FL game

On October 20, 2023, FBI agents and JSO detectives executed search warrants at his homes in Jacksonville and Orange Park. In his Jacksonville home, they found more than 19 pounds of marijuana, more than three kilograms of pure crystal meth, 140 grams of fentanyl, 63 grams of powder cocaine, a loaded Glock semi-automatic pistol, more than $1000 in cash, plus drug paraphernalia like vacuum-sealed bags and digital scales. In Orange Park, they found four loaded guns, more than $30,000 in cash and a bulletproof vest.

“This case epitomizes how law enforcement agencies work together to stop criminals from threatening the safety and stability of our neighborhoods,” Kristin Rehler, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Jacksonville Division, said in a news release. “Drug traffickers have no place in Jacksonville, and the FBI and our partners on the Safe Streets Task Force will continue to focus on stopping the movement of illegal drugs on our streets and ensuring our neighborhoods are free from illegal firearms.”

JSO said on social media, “Taking Anderson off our streets has made a significant impact on the supply of dangerous drugs in our city.”

Read: Florida’s convicted killer clown released from prison for the murder of her husband’s then-wife

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.