Jacksonville man sentenced to 28 years in prison after death of Dave & Busters co-worker

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cordell Bentley Russell, 34, a Jacksonville man who worked at Dave & Busters on the Southside, was sentenced to 28 years in prison today after a serious fight with a fellow employee, Thony Roy, turned deadly.

Russell was charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Roy.

The maximum sentence for this charge was 30 years because Russell was a habitual violent felon offender.

This sentence comes after Russell pled guilty to the charge.

Action News Jax heard from Roy’s sister, Jeannie Fisher, who said her brother is gone and it’s hard to process this during victim impact statements.

“We are hurting, this is one of the hardest things I’ve experienced in my life,” Fisher said.

Prosecutors say Russell hit Roy during an argument between the two co-workers back in late January.

That strike caused Roy’s head to hit a section of a table in the Dave & Busters kitchen. It left Roy unconscious.

After that, Russell punched Roy repeatedly while he was on the ground until a manager broke up the fight, prosecutors said.

We heard from Russell today, who said his action was strictly out of fear for his life.

“As I was completely setting up my orders. Mr. Roy began to rage out a slam his hands on the stainless-steel counter,” Russell said.

Roy’s sister told the court her brother didn’t deserve this.

“What gives anyone the right to touch, anyone,” Fisher said.

