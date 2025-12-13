Jacksonville man steals inflatable Christmas decorations from Riverside business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A skin surgery center in Jacksonville’s Riverside neighborhood was a recent target of a Christmas-time crime. Two inflatable holiday decorations were stolen from the front yard of the business over the weekend.

“The Grinch literally snatched our Christmas decorations out the front yard,” said Bailey Mosley, a medical assistant at Precision Dermatology on Riverside Avenue.

Mosley shared security camera video from last Saturday, December 7th, showing a man walk up to the front yard of the business, unplug an inflatable decoration of Santa and his reindeer, then walk away after stealing another blow-up decoration.

Mosley said she noticed the inflatables were missing at the start of the week, then eventually watched through the security video and saw what happened. She told us she has no idea who did this or why someone ever would.

“How could someone steal our Christmas decorations? It’s like the lowest thing, you know,” Mosley said.

Action News Jax looked through property crime reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and found that, this year, more than 120 property crimes have been reported on the eastern half of the Riverside neighborhood, where the business is located.

We also went further and took a look at property crimes that have been reported around northeast Florida in recent years. We searched the FBI’s database, which collects crime records from local law enforcement agencies around the country, and found that there has been a downward trend in property crimes in December since 2021.

For Mosley, it doesn’t take away from what happened to the business, which may soon have to pay for new decorations to put up for their patients.

“Who knows, he’s probably going to get some more [decorations] just to do it out of spite. You know, more Christmas spirit,” said Mosley.

Action News Jax reached out to JSO to ask if it has been able to identify the person who stole the decorations. Right now, we are waiting for a response. Christmas-time

