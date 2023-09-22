JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan will be at the White House today for some meetings about bringing federal grant dollars to Jacksonville.

Deegan will also be joining other mayors from other cities at a White House event.

Also, a Gun Violence Prevention national office will be announced. It will work with the cities and states to offer resources and implement policies that will reduce gun violence.

