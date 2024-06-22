Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan’s River City Readers meets goal of 1 million minutes read

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Donna Deegan’s River City Readers program officially met its goal of one million minutes read, the city announced in a news release Tuesday.

River City Readers is Deegan’s literacy initiative to help encourage young people to read. Less than half of Duval County third graders are currently reading on grade level, according to the news release.

Hundreds of local readers used the Beanstack app to log their reading minutes.

The goal was passed in early June even though the deadline was the end of 2024.

Mayor Deegan has announced a new goal of 1.5 million minutes read by the end of December.

“We are so excited about the incredible way kids and parents are participating in River City Readers,” Mayor Deegan said in a news release. “So now, our stretch goal of one and a half million minutes will keep them motivated. If we meet this goal, we’ll increase the prizes kids will receive! Together we can improve literacy numbers in Jacksonville.”

The top readers will receive prizes and public recognition at the end of the year.

