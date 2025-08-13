Jacksonville mother says she was left without updates during 3-hour bus delay

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville mom is reporting issues with the district’s new bus tracker app after her middle school-aged son arrived home three hours late on the first day of school.

That communication issue was made worse by a decision to have her son leave his phone at home.

Although it’s not required, Nicole Short’s son did not take his cell phone to school in response to Florida’s new statewide ban on cell phone use in schools.

“I was like, ‘Okay dude, it’s the first day of school. Let’s leave the phone at home. Let’s follow the rules,’” Short said. “And I feel like it kind of bit us in the rear.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

While phones are not banned in Florida schools, they are expected to be stored off and away from the student during the school day, like in a backpack. According to the Code of Student Conduct, an exception is made for bus riders during emergencies, such as an accident or a 30-minute or more delay.

According to Short, her son was able to call from another student’s phone more than an hour into the delay, telling her he was still far from home. Even then, she says it took another two hours before he arrived at the library where she was waiting.

Short says she used the district’s bus tracker app but found no updates on the location of her son’s bus or how late it would be.

“It’s worrisome. I don’t know where our kids are,” she said. “How come there’s been no communication from the school district or the transportation department on why this specific bus—or multiple buses—haven’t arrived yet?”

Now, she says, the experience has her rethinking whether her son should have more access to his phone.

“With all of the child abduction rates and sex trafficking, especially in a big city…you don’t want them to have a cell phone, but then you take our kids and we don’t know where they’re at,” Short said.

Action News Jax reached out to Duval County Public Schools to ask why the bus was delayed. We have yet to hear back.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]