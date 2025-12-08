Jacksonville nonprofit needs help fulfilling holiday wish list

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The holidays are fast approaching, and as time ticks down to find a gift, one local non-profit is asking for your help.

“We have over 1800 people that we have taken responsibility to make sure that they get to celebrate the holidays this year,” said Colleen Rodriguez, CEO of LJD Jewish Family and Community Services.

Those people are foster kids, seniors and holocaust survivors.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Rodriguez said, in years past, more than a thousand wish list items would have been wrapped, packed and sent out by now. But as of Monday, they were 150 short.

“To be this late in the game and still have 150 people to be adopted, that is unusual for us,” said Rodriguez.

The group has noticed a jump in need this year as many families say they have struggled financially. They’re turning to nonprofits for help.

The Jacksonville-based organization serving families across Northeast Florida wants to make sure those who want a gift will be able to get one, no matter their situation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Rodriguez said they help anyone who needs it, and about 80% of their clients are not Jewish.

“There wasn’t anything under the tree or anything in the stocking, how would that feel? Right? It’s it gives you value that someone’s thinking about you, that someone cares about you, and that it’s important. And the holiday that you celebrate and you believe in, it’s important to celebrate it,” said Rodriguez.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

You can help by donating or signing up to be a sponsor.

“They can get matched with a child or a senior. They’ll be given a wish list. We ask for around $75. If you have children, I suggest you adopt a child that’s the same age as your child,” she said.

If you donate money starting Monday until December 15th, LJD Jewish Family and Community Service will match the donation.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.