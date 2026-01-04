Jacksonville officer arrested for DUI in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office arrested a longtime police officer from Jacksonville late Friday night for drunk driving.

A St. Johns County deputy stopped a car going north on US Highway 1 and found the driver had been drinking.

The deputy arrested the driver and took him to jail.

The driver was Raymond Goethe, who has worked for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for 28 years.

He was off duty and driving his own car. He has since been reassigned to administrative duties while the case is reviewed.

This is the first time this year that a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office employee has been arrested, said SJCSO.

