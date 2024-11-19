Jacksonville officer hospitalized with serious injuries in I-95 crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville police officer was injured Monday night in a crash on Interstate 95. The crash occurred around 9:56 p.m. on I-95 southbound just south of Emerson St, according to a news release from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The officer was on his way home from work in his JSO Ford Explorer, the news release states. A Nissan was traveling in the center lane behind a semi tractor trailer in stop-and-go traffic, the news release states. The semi came to a stop and the Nissan tried to pass it on the right side, the news release states.

“The Officer was not able to stop in time. The front right of the Officer’s police vehicle struck the left rear of the 4 door Nissan before striking the rear of the semi tractor. The Officer was transported to a local hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. He is stable at this time,” the news release states. “None of the other occupants were transported by Jacksonville Fire Rescue.”

