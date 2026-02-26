Jacksonville officer is under arrest, accused of stealing thousands in overtime pay

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax Ben Becker has learned a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officer has been arrested, accused of stealing more than $14,000 worth of overtime.

Action News Jax obtained an incident report that shows Officer Christian Madsen claimed more than 200 hours of overtime he allegedly did not work.

Authorities say he is now facing multiple charges, including scheme to defraud.

Investigators say they used license plate reader data and Madsen’s cell phone records to determine he was not where he was supposed to be during overtime shifts between December 1st and February 7th at various locations, including:

Julia Street to Arlington Expressway/Washington Street

Biscayne Boulevard to Interstate 95

North Myrtle Avenue to I-95 Southbound

Lane Avenue South to Cassat Avenue

According to the report, Madsen was being paid through a state-funded bicycle safety grant administered by the Florida Department of Transportation.

Madsen has won numerous awards, including second place as part of a JSO team at the 2025 Henderson Police Motorcycle Skills Competition. In September 2024, he won first place Advanced in the Harley Davidson division at the Peach State Police Motorcycle Skills & Training Seminar.

Action News Jax has also learned Madsen has made more than $105,000 in overtime between 2020 and 2025.

Becker reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for a statement and is waiting to hear back.

Madsen is the sixth JSO employee to be arrested this year.

