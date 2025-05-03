Jacksonville organization that helps human trafficking survivors receives record-breaking donation

Jacksonville, FLA. — Rethreaded is a Jacksonville-based organization that helps survivors of human trafficking by teaching them skills and giving them jobs so they can rebuild their lives.

On April 29, Rethreaded announced a partnership with Amazon that will help with that mission.

Amazon donated approximately 20,000 t-shirts that Rethreaded will use to make scarves, dog toys and cleaning rags for the organization to sell.

According to a news release, this donation of raw materials equates to more than 270 hours of work for a survivor.

“Without access to a new community and job opportunities, 80% of women will go back into human trafficking,” said Kristin Keen, Rethreaded’s Founder and CEO. “Amazon is choosing to use the power of their community to make a huge impact on the lives of survivors by collecting t-shirts across America. These t-shirts will not only create jobs, but also a safe place to heal and reclaim lives.”

The partnership started when an Amazon employee toured Rethreaded and was inspired to help.

Marcela Milan, Amazon’s Workplace, Health and Safety Program Manager, said, “What started as one employee’s initiative has grown into a nationwide effort that aligns perfectly with our values of reducing waste while supporting an important cause. We’re proud to partner with Rethreaded to help create meaningful employment opportunities while giving new life to thousands of t-shirts. This collaboration demonstrates how small actions, when amplified across our network, can make a significant difference and strengthen the communities where our employees live and work.”

For more information about Rethreaded’s mission, visit https://rethreaded.com.

