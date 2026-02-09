Jacksonville Parks Director returns to work following DUI arrest, faces random alcohol testing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Ben Becker has learned a City of Jacksonville leader will be subject to random alcohol testing following a recent DUI arrest.

According to the city, Parks and Recreation Director Daryl Joseph returned to work Monday after being placed on administrative leave last week.

While his case is pending, Joseph will undergo random alcohol testing under city policy due to the nature of his arrest.

In addition, Joseph will not be allowed to drive for city business. The city said another employee will transport him when work-related travel is required.

“We appreciate the many community members who have reached out to express their support for Daryl,” said a city spokesperson.

Action News Jax first reported that Joseph was arrested two weeks ago on a DUI charge. Police say the arrest followed a crash in which Joseph allegedly struck another vehicle carrying two teenagers, including a 17-year-old driver.

Joseph is scheduled to appear in court this Thursday.

