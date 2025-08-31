Jacksonville player wins $1 million in Powerball drawing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville lottery player is celebrating big after winning $1 million in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

According to the Florida Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at Gate #1175, located at 4234 Dunn Avenue.

The ticket matched all five white ball numbers, earning the second-tier prize of $1 million.

The winning numbers for August 30, 2025, were 3, 18, 22, 27, and 33 with a Powerball of 17.

No players nationwide hit the jackpot, which has now rolled over to an estimated $1.10 billion for the next drawing on Monday, September 1.

Players can check their tickets at any Florida Lottery retailer or online at flalottery.com.

