Jacksonville police arrest 8 in MDMA drug bust

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office conducted a city-wide buy-bust operation this week. According to arrest reports, JSO’s Narcotics Street Team went all over the city as undercover officers posing as drug abusers that were attempting to buy.

As the undercover officers met up with suspects, “a narcotics-related conversation ensued.” After the transaction took place and the officer confirmed the suspect possessed and was selling MDMA, also known as Molly or Ecstasy, a takedown signal was given. Then JSO officers were able to arrest the suspects and take them into custody.

The following suspects were arrested on Thursday, June 22, on charges of possession and distribution of controlled substances:

Tamirrah Thomas, 34

Quentin Isaiah, 21

Keith Waters, 31

Jonas Foster, 48

J’Marr Brown, 41

Herbert Lee, 47

Garrett Jackson, 29

Crystal Jackson, 39

