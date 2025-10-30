Jacksonville police, fire rescue reminding drivers to pull over for first responders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is confronting a growing problem.

Department heads say many drivers appear to be unsure what to do when they see lights and hear sirens.

“Seconds and minutes really do count,” JFRD Deputy Fire Chief Jacob Blanton said.

Those seconds and minutes are critical to JFRD for response times, knowing that on the other end of a service call, someone’s life can be on the line.

“House fire, every minute that goes by, more property is being damaged; it becomes more difficult to get it under control. From a medical standpoint, in a cardiac arrest setting, arrive quickly, start CPR, defibrillate,” Blanton said.

But they say recently, responding to emergency calls has become more challenging because of distracted drivers.

“There’s a problem at times when we’re coming up behind, you know, a driver and they’re not yielding the right of way, slows things down and can make things hazardous,” Blanton said.

JFRD officials say when their vehicles have lights and sirens activated, they often get stuck behind drivers stopped in traffic, or some who just continue driving and don’t move over.

“When emergency vehicles approach you from behind, you get over to the right as quickly and as safely as possible so we can get by to get to that emergency situation we’re trying to get to,” Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Senior Media Relations Manager Christian Hancock said.

Hancock also mentioned that if there are cars pulled over to the side of the road, state law indicates you should move over one lane.

“We just ask the community to do their part to help us do our job, trying to answer 911 calls promptly and efficiently, trying to get there safe and try to ensure the community is safe,” Blanton said.

JFRD said drivers can help by paying attention to their surroundings and turning down their music.

