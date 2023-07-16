Jacksonville police investigating accidental death after Fire Rescue found man laying on sidewalk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire Rescue team found the body of a man in his 50s to 602s laying on the sidewalk next to a church on West 5th Street.

Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was sent to the scene. Their initial investigation revealed that the man was a subcontractor hired to paint the church roof when he fell off his ladder.

At this time JSO does not suspect foul play, and they have reached out to OSHA. There were no witnesses to the incident, but family members and members of the church are at the scene.

