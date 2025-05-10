Jacksonville police investigating an armed robbery on Monument Road

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened early Saturday morning.

Police say it happened during the 4 a.m. hour.

A viewer sent Action News Jax a photo of a Circle K at Monument and Lee roads roped off with police tape.

Action News Jax has requested the incident report from JSO and

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.