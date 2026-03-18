Jacksonville police investigating report of shots fired during ‘gathering’ at Blue Cypress Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of shots fired at a park.

JSO confirmed it is responding to Blue Cypress Park, located at 4012 University Blvd N, Jacksonville, FL 32277.

The reported shots fired happened during a “gathering” at the park, JSO said.

Action News Jax is working to get more information on this incident and will have the latest updates as soon as they become available.

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