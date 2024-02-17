Jacksonville police looking for robbery suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Robbery that occurred recently at the Oakleaf Town Center on the City’s Westside.

The pictured suspect reportedly entered an area business and acted as if he were going to purchase items.

Upon approaching the store employee at the register, he reached into his backpack as if to retrieve a form of payment.

Rather than presenting payment, he motioned as if he had a firearm in the bag and demanded money from the employee.

The suspect took money from the drawers along with items from the store and fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone having information on the identity of the pictured suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 citizens may call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS or dial **TIPS from a mobile device.

