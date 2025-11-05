Jacksonville police looking for two accused of stealing $2,000 worth of trading cards from retailer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it’s looking for two men they believe stole $2,000 worth of trading cards from a Northside big box retailer. JSO posted about the theft on its Facebook page in its weekly feature, “Wanted Wednesday.”

The post didn’t state the name of the store the cards were stolen from, but stated the theft occurred on Oct. 14 at a retailer located on River City Drive. The post also contained two surveillance photos of the suspects, one of whom was pushing a red shopping cart with a red Target logo on it.

Target has a store on the Northside at 4567 River City Drive.

Anyone who recognizes the men in the surveillance pictures is asked to call police at 904-630-0500.

