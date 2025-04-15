Jacksonville police: Man found shot in Murray Hill dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police were called to the 2900 block of Ernest Street at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in regards to a shooting. Officers arrived to find an adult male suffering from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound, Jacksonville police said.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews took the victim to the hospital where he died, police said.

“At this time, we do not know the circumstances of the incident or the relationships of those involved,” police said in a news release. “Because of this, the classification of the incident is pending.”

The name of the victim was not released.

