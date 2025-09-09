Jacksonville police searching for missing man with cognitive issues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Nick Hatfield, 69, was last seen near McDuff Avenue and Beaver Street around 2:30 pm Tuesday, just hours after leaving his independent living facility on Lowell Avenue.

Nick Hatfield (JSO PIO)

JSO said it is concerned for Hatfield’s safety due to his age and cognitive issues.

Hatfield was last seen wearing two hats; a Dodgers cap on top of an NRA hat. He also wore a navy blue shirt underneath a white tank top, light blue jeans with holes under the knees, and black slides. JSO said he may be wearing something that says ‘Nick’ on it.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call JSO‘s non-emergency number at 904-630-0500.

