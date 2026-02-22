Jacksonville police seek suspect after four shot at memorial gathering

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Overnight violence on Jacksonville’s East Side. A party after midnight on Sunday ended with four people being shot. As of this article’s publication, Jacksonville Police are still searching for a suspect. They do not have a description.

It was a barrage of bullets. Police say 12-15 shots rang off. The four victims were two women, ages 34 and 39, as well as two men, aged 37 and 43.

The 34-year-old woman was found on the scene and taken to a nearby hospital. The three other victims took themselves to a hospital.

By daylight Sunday morning, there were Don Julio liquor bottles and trash scattered at the intersection of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard and Jessie Street, where the party occurred.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

People in the community tell us that this was a gathering to remember Jacksonville Rapper Lil Poppa, who died at 25 in Atlanta.

“I remember him as a little kid singing and rapping inside the church. I enjoyed him. I hate that he’s gone,” said Robert Phelps. He attends the nearby First Baptist Church of Oakland.

He said this isn’t normal for “Out East”.

“I haven’t seen anything like this happening or heard anything like this happening here in years, so yeah, definitely out of character. I mean, they always have gatherings every night,” Phelps added.

Bishop Harry Williams of ‘In the Word International Church’ on Sparing Street is calling party goers and DJs to help spare attendees from violence.

“ Don’t be afraid to tell somebody you know if they see something, don’t be afraid to tell him, hey man, I see you got that gun on the side. Put it in the car, man! Let’s just talk. Let’s just hang out. Let’s have a good time, go back to our families,” said Bishop Williams.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.