Jacksonville Police sergeant arrested for drunk driving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On Sunday, October 29, just after 1:00 a.m., a trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driven by an active police sergeant with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that following the stop and contacting the driver, the trooper had reason to believe he was driving under the influence. The trooper then conducted a field sobriety test and it was determined William Irvin III was under the influence.

Following the interaction with the trooper, Irvin was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of alcohol and transported to the John E. Goode Pre-trial Detention Facility.

Sergeant William Irvin III was off duty and driving a personal vehicle at the time of the traffic stop and subsequent arrest.

He has been employed with the Jacksonville sheriff’s Office for 17 years, having started in June 2006.

As a result of the arrest, he has been administratively reassigned while the criminal case is pending.

