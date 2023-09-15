Jacksonville police shine a light on the cold case of Mary Perkins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office continues to seek justice for crime victims, both past and present, and their loved ones, they continue our “Cold Case Spotlight” campaign.

This monthly feature spotlights a murder that JSO classified as a cold case.

JSO hopes that this may lead to additional information that will assist in identifying a suspect(s) and in turn help bring some peace to those impacted by these senseless crimes.

September’s spotlight is on Mary Perkins. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was notified of Perkins’ body on Saturday, March 3, 2007, in the 3500 block of Rosselle Street.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department also responded and pronounced the victim deceased. It appeared the victim’s body had been there for several days. An autopsy conducted by the Medical Examiner’s Office concluded Perkins suffered from several lacerations and stab wounds.

Through Homicide and Crime Scene Detective’s respective investigations, they collected and examined evidence, interviewed citizens in the area, and followed up on leads.

Eventually, those leads stopped, and without further available information, the case went cold.

Anyone having any information related to Mary Perkins’ death is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward please call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or text **8477.

