Jacksonville police still looking for person of interest in deadly hit-and-run

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for a person of interest in a deadly hit-and-run.

It happened on the city’s Northwest side on Moncrief Road West and Richardson Road Friday night.

Sheriff’s office officials say a man in his 50s was crossing the street on an electric scooter when he was hit by a Ford truck traveling north.

The man was thrown into the southbound lanes from the impact of the crash and was hit again by a white SUV.

The sheriff’s office said the white SUV driver did not remain at the scene to report his involvement.

Antonio Cook lives nearby and said he was not surprised to hear about a crash on the road. He said the area is a busy stretch of road on the weekends.

“On the weekend, it’s a hangout area so people get to feeling good, they’ve got their cars, you know. They have a good time, but they’re not doing it safely,” Cook said.

Over the weekend, JSO released pictures of the white SUV driver, a black man in his 50s, asking for the public’s help to identify the man.

The sheriff’s office says the victim was taken to the hospital, where he died. There is no word yet on the man’s identity.

