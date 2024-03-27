Jacksonville Publix store sells another Mega Millions winning ticket

Jacksonville, FL — A westside Publix store has sold another winning Mega Millions ticket. A $1 million ticket was sold at 4495 Roosevelt Blvd. near the Ortega River ahead of Tuesday’s drawing. The $1.13 billion grand prize goes to a lucky person in New Jersey.

The Publix in Roosevelt Square also sold a $36 million ticket on August 15, 2023. However, no one stepped up to claim the prize before the deadline, rendering the Mega Millions lottery ticket void.

As a result, the winner forfeited the winnings.

Florida law requires that 80% of the unclaimed prize funds be transferred to a trust fund for education, with the remainder being held for the prize pool, according the state lottery.

A week prior to that drawing, a $1.602 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Publix in Neptune Beach. We later learned it was claimed by Saltines Holdings, LLC.