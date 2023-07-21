Jacksonville resident wins the Fantasy 5 Florida Lottery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery released its winning numbers on July 20 with one Jacksonville resident taking home $61,300.33.

The ticket was sold at Kozy Korner, 1833 North Myrtle Avenue.

The winning numbers were 2-23-24-27-36.

