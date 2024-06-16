Jacksonville restaurant makes Yelp list for best falafel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville restaurant was named one of the top 50 spots to get your falafel fix in the U.S. and Canada.

A Yelp community list ranked Falafel x Bar number 25.

The restaurant is located at 4162 Herschel Street on the Westside. It’s open seven days a week.

The menu features falafel bowls and falafel pita.

You can view the entire menu here.

