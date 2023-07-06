Jacksonville sees $1.5M in unclaimed property returned in June, Florida CFO says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — On Wednesday, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer announced that more than $31 million in unclaimed property was returned to Florida residents in June.

Unclaimed property is a financial asset that is unknown or lost or has been left inactive, unclaimed, or abandoned by its owner.

According to a news release, the most common types of unclaimed property are dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances, and refunds.

“I’m happy to announce the return of more than $31 million back into the pockets of Florida families and businesses. As your CFO, I’ve been proud to highlight the great work my team has done to return every cent of unclaimed property back to its rightful owner,” CFO Jimmy Patronis said in the news release. “Currently, Florida has unclaimed property accounts with a total value of nearly $2.7 billion. I am encouraging every Floridian to search now for unclaimed property for yourself, your friends, your loved ones, and even your business at FLTreasureHunt.gov. It’s your money, claim it today!”

Check out the list of June 2023 Unclaimed Property Returns by Region:

Pensacola - $783,607

Panama City - $239,174

Tallahassee - $1.1 million

Jacksonville - $1.5 Million

Gainesville - $1.2 Million

Orlando - $4.7 Million

Tampa/St. Pete - $7 Million

Fort Myers/Naples - $1.4 Million

West Palm Beach - $5 Million

Miami - $8.5 Million

Since Patronis took office in 2017, more than $2 billion in unclaimed property has been returned to Florida citizens.

To search for unclaimed property or to claim an account, go online to FLTreasureHunt.gov.

